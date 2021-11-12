FY2021 Earnings Estimate for PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Issued By KeyCorp

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) – KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of PubMatic in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15.

PUBM has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $39.91 on Friday. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $76.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average is $32.03.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 9.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 661.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 150.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 225.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter worth $87,000. 17.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $439,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management V, L sold 39,568 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $1,099,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,047,804. Corporate insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

