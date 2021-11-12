FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Issued By Colliers Securities

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) – Colliers Securities reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.40). Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Get Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on ENVX. Northland Securities began coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ ENVX opened at $32.42 on Friday. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.38.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.