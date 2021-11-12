FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Issued By SVB Leerink

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Silk Road Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.44) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.25). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Silk Road Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

SILK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $51.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 1.49. Silk Road Medical has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $67.49.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.03 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 53.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $386,980.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,250,635.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 15,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $847,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,895,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,017 shares of company stock worth $4,797,992 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

