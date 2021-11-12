FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Achilles Therapeutics plc Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Achilles Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.06) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.32). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Achilles Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.59) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.18) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ACHL. Zacks Investment Research raised Achilles Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Achilles Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Achilles Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of ACHL opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.21, a quick ratio of 17.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Achilles Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $18.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.25.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Pinz Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $413,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $533,000. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

