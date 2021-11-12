FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Issued By Piper Sandler

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) – Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.40) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.24). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of AVDL opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,240,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,806,000 after acquiring an additional 305,770 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,036,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after acquiring an additional 102,277 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the first quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 549,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 481,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 53,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the third quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 474,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 74,592 shares during the last quarter. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

