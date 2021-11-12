FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Issued By Colliers Securities

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crexendo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.01. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Crexendo’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. Crexendo had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 29.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crexendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of CXDO stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $106.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 74.25 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83. Crexendo has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $8.38.

In other Crexendo news, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $35,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $56,100. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 83.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Crexendo during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 33.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 219.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares during the period. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

