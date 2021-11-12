FY2021 Earnings Forecast for IAC/InterActiveCorp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report released on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will earn ($7.34) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($9.96). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $1.07. The business had revenue of $924.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.37 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.28.

IAC opened at $136.76 on Thursday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $86.27 and a 12-month high of $179.12. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.61 and its 200 day moving average is $156.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 21.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at $2,397,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 48.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 12.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,787,000 after acquiring an additional 36,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at $1,314,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

