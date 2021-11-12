FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ramirez now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.06 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.01.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TSLX. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Shares of TSLX opened at $24.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.77. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $24.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,076,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,751,000 after purchasing an additional 92,250 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,941,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,463,000 after purchasing an additional 341,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 12.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,034,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,147,000 after purchasing an additional 225,662 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.3% during the third quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,665,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,986,000 after purchasing an additional 53,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 76.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,524,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,865,000 after purchasing an additional 662,316 shares in the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.03%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

