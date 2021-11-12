FY2021 Earnings Forecast for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the investment management company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.44.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 70.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of WHF opened at $15.50 on Friday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $16.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average is $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $324.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 59.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 18,328 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 76,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 17,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

