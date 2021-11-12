FY2021 EPS Estimates for 114324 (WPT.TO) (TSE:WPT) Cut by Analyst

114324 (WPT.TO) (TSE:WPT) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of 114324 (WPT.TO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for 114324 (WPT.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

