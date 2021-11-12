FY2021 EPS Estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. Increased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.78) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.85). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.60) EPS.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.01.

BDTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

Shares of BDTX opened at $7.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average is $12.15. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.76.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 420.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 456.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.