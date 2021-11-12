FY2021 EPS Estimates for CarLotz, Inc. Raised by William Blair (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for CarLotz in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.74). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for CarLotz’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LOTZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CarLotz in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOTZ opened at $3.69 on Thursday. CarLotz has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CarLotz by 245.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8,146 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 23.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

