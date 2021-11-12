FY2021 EPS Estimates for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Cut by Analyst

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.19 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’ FY2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.37.

CCEP stock opened at $57.06 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52 week low of $39.41 and a 52 week high of $63.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

