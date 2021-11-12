FY2021 EPS Estimates for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Reduced by Oppenheimer

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for fuboTV in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.79) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.78). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for fuboTV’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.91) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.58) EPS.

FUBO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, fuboTV has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

Shares of FUBO opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.71. fuboTV has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 145.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.67%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.43 million. The firm’s revenue was up 196.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in fuboTV by 27.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 31,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 1,955.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 485,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after buying an additional 461,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 421.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

