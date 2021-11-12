FY2021 EPS Estimates for HomeStreet, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.34 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.96. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HMST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

HomeStreet stock opened at $52.44 on Friday. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $53.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.04.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 16.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 15.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 11.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 367.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 147,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 23.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.94%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

