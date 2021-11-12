FY2021 EPS Estimates for Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Decreased by Truist Securiti

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Krispy Kreme in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Krispy Kreme’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

DNUT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Truist cut Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Krispy Kreme from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.71 price objective on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Shares of DNUT stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Krispy Kreme has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $21.69.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Olivier Goudet bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $792,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,531,326 shares of company stock valued at $24,226,768.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter worth $55,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter worth $70,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter worth $186,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

