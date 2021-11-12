FY2021 EPS Estimates for Kronos Bio, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kronos Bio in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.80) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.84). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kronos Bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.64) EPS.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KRON. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Kronos Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of KRON stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $961.94 million and a P/E ratio of -2.09. Kronos Bio has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.36.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRON. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Kronos Bio by 45.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Kronos Bio by 78.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Kronos Bio by 148.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Kronos Bio by 213.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Kronos Bio during the second quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $191,223.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.