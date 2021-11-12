FY2021 EPS Estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Reduced by Analyst

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report released on Sunday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.01) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.89). Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $653.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price objective on the stock. Atb Cap Markets lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.57.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.52. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $17.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 72.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 18,362 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 876,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 72,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 375,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 25,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 74.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $109,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $608,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,137,700 shares of company stock worth $117,546,769. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

