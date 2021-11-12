FY2021 EPS Estimates for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $15.02 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.73. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.65 EPS.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PAG has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $111.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.93. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $55.03 and a 1 year high of $114.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

