FY2021 EPS Estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. Increased by Wedbush (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the company will earn $1.74 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.70. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PLYM. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $28.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.97 million, a P/E ratio of -30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.97. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -88.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1,420.6% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 677,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,418,000 after acquiring an additional 633,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,573,000 after acquiring an additional 571,681 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $9,376,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter worth $9,087,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter worth $9,065,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

