FY2021 EPS Estimates for Select Energy Services, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Select Energy Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.59). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WTTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

NYSE:WTTR opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.73. Select Energy Services has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $7.58.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS.

In other news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $61,723.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTTR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Select Energy Services by 25.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.