FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sierra Wireless, Inc. Raised by Colliers Securities (TSE:SW)

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Sierra Wireless in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.03) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.56). Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sierra Wireless currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.88.

TSE SW opened at C$23.91 on Friday. Sierra Wireless has a one year low of C$13.86 and a one year high of C$28.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$889.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.47) by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$163.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$144.43 million.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.