FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) Issued By Desjardins

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) – Equities researchers at Desjardins cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Dream Industrial REIT in a report released on Sunday, November 7th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dream Industrial REIT’s FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Dream Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of C$8.08 and a 12 month high of C$9.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Dream Industrial REIT Company Profile

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

