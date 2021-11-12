FY2022 EPS Estimates for inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Boosted by Colliers Securities

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for inTEST in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.05.

Get inTEST alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INTT opened at $15.25 on Thursday. inTEST has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $164.44 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.02.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. inTEST had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in inTEST by 14.5% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 32,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in inTEST by 418.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 42,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in inTEST by 22.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of inTEST in the second quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of inTEST in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

About inTEST

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.