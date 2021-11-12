FY2022 EPS Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.22. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.73.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $64.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.35 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.97 and a 200-day moving average of $53.89. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $70.48.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $199,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $257,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,254. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.