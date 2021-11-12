FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Aemetis, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Aemetis in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Aemetis’ FY2025 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMTX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aemetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Aemetis stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.57 million, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of -0.34. Aemetis has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average of $13.72.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS.

In other news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $120,355.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Block sold 14,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $202,283.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,450 in the last 90 days. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Aemetis by 35.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,918,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,070,000 after acquiring an additional 507,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aemetis by 10.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,409,000 after buying an additional 180,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aemetis by 72.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after buying an additional 530,955 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aemetis by 13,901.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after buying an additional 834,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP grew its stake in Aemetis by 179.3% during the second quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 642,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after buying an additional 412,379 shares in the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

