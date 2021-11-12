Galliford Try’s (GFRD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Galliford Try (LON:GFRD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.81% from the stock’s current price.

GFRD has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Galliford Try stock opened at GBX 206.40 ($2.70) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 181.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 153.59. Galliford Try has a 52-week low of GBX 86.28 ($1.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 213 ($2.78). The firm has a market capitalization of £229.21 million and a P/E ratio of 30.81.

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

