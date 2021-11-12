Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $37.61

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.61 ($0.49) and traded as low as GBX 37.40 ($0.49). Gaming Realms shares last traded at GBX 37.40 ($0.49), with a volume of 76,757 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £107.97 million and a P/E ratio of -70.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 37.61.

Gaming Realms Company Profile (LON:GMR)

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Sweden, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

