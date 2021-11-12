GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $14.72, but opened at $14.01. GAN shares last traded at $13.57, with a volume of 4,744 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GAN in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, EVP Simon Knock sold 25,066 shares of GAN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $451,188.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,188. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit bought 18,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $250,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,385. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,125. Company insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of GAN in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of GAN by 22.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 83,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,379 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GAN by 20.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,728,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,574,000 after buying an additional 471,971 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in GAN by 8.8% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in GAN by 21.8% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 268,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the period. 47.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $568.50 million, a PE ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.16.

About GAN (NASDAQ:GAN)

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

