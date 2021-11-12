Gateley (LON:GTLY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $234.93

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 234.93 ($3.07) and traded as low as GBX 218 ($2.85). Gateley shares last traded at GBX 218 ($2.85), with a volume of 46,269 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GTLY. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Gateley in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of Gateley in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of Gateley in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of £258.41 million and a PE ratio of 19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 234.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 215.

In other news, insider Rod Waldie sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.87), for a total transaction of £231,000 ($301,802.98).

Gateley Company Profile (LON:GTLY)

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

