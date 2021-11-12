GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target Lowered to C$57.00 at CIBC

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at CIBC from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GDI Integrated Facility Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.57.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

Shares of GDI traded down C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$51.75. 10,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 21.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$54.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$54.48. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52-week low of C$39.45 and a 52-week high of C$60.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$372.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$384.28 million. Equities research analysts predict that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2.3699999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Stéphane Lavigne sold 26,966 shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total transaction of C$1,543,393.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,893,912.38. Also, Senior Officer Jocelyn Trottier sold 2,500 shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.90, for a total value of C$142,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,564,750.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.