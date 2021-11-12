GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Raised to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have €36.00 ($42.35) price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of €35.00 ($41.18).

GEAGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of GEAGY stock opened at $40.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.57. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $40.75. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

