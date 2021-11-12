Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.93

Shares of Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 9.93 ($0.13) and traded as high as GBX 14 ($0.18). Gemfields Group shares last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18), with a volume of 30,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) price target on shares of Gemfields Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. The company has a market capitalization of £164.79 million and a PE ratio of -15.67.

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through seven segments: Zambia, Mozambique, Platinum Group Metals (PGMs), Steel Making Materials, Corporate, Faberge, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, as well as online; and traded auction activity.

