Gena L. Ashe Sells 997 Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) insider Gena L. Ashe sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $61,774.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $61.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 0.44. Anterix Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $66.55.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.01. Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,017.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Anterix Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anterix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEX. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Anterix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,411,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,219,000 after buying an additional 160,761 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Anterix by 317.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 168,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after buying an additional 128,402 shares during the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Anterix by 40.7% in the second quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 370,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,208,000 after buying an additional 107,114 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Anterix in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,966,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Anterix by 6.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,179,000 after buying an additional 80,091 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

