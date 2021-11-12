Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

GMAB stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.48. The stock had a trading volume of 318,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,424. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.22. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Several research firms recently commented on GMAB. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

