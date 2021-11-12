Genpact (NYSE:G) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.400-$2.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.96 billion-$4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.Genpact also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.40-2.43 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on G. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.80.

NYSE G traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $51.16. 8,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.28. Genpact has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.76%.

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Genpact stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Genpact worth $10,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

