Genpact (NYSE:G) PT Raised to $55.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.36% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

Get Genpact alerts:

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $51.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.28. Genpact has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $52.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,902,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,884,000 after buying an additional 336,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,545,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,077,000 after purchasing an additional 909,038 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,111,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,866,000 after purchasing an additional 62,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Genpact by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,124,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Genpact by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,091,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,524 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.