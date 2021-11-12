Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $6,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SENEA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Seneca Foods by 1,110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Seneca Foods by 471.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SENEA stock opened at $53.41 on Friday. Seneca Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.87 million, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.00.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $235.04 million during the quarter.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

