Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 34,043 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The ExOne were worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XONE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 756.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 279,469 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 689.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 183,328 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 11.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,136,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,602,000 after purchasing an additional 113,783 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 43.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 72,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 809,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 31,277 shares during the last quarter. 47.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The ExOne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XONE opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $593.22 million, a P/E ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 1.28. The ExOne Company has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $66.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.71.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). The ExOne had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that The ExOne Company will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XONE shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Co engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of three-dimensional (3D) printing machines. It offers 3D printing solutions to industrial customers in the aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, energy, and oil and gas industries. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, PA.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE).

Receive News & Ratings for The ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.