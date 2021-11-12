Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 486 Shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Daily Journal worth $6,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daily Journal in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daily Journal in the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 40.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daily Journal stock opened at $358.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $494.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.18. Daily Journal Co. has a 12 month low of $257.60 and a 12 month high of $416.68. The company has a current ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 286.74%. The business had revenue of $13.56 million during the quarter.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.

