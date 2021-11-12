Geode Capital Management LLC Has $5.89 Million Stock Position in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $5,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BWB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Parish purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 14,920 shares of company stock valued at $373,000 over the last ninety days. 20.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BWB shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.78. The company has a market cap of $562.31 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

