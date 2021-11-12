Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.48% of Universal Insurance worth $6,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $5,086,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 337,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 76,530 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 39,230 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,554,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,572,000 after purchasing an additional 27,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $258,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UVE opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $16.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average of $13.89.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.43) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.