GeoPark Limited (GPRK) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.
GeoPark has a payout ratio of 4.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GeoPark to earn $4.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.
Shares of NYSE GPRK opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average is $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $831.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.91. GeoPark has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $18.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GeoPark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.
GeoPark Company Profile
GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.
