GeoPark Limited (GPRK) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

GeoPark has a payout ratio of 4.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GeoPark to earn $4.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.

Shares of NYSE GPRK opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average is $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $831.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.91. GeoPark has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $18.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GeoPark stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GeoPark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

