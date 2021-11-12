George Weston (TSE:WN) Sets New 52-Week High at $139.61

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$139.61 and last traded at C$139.63, with a volume of 97126 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$137.66.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WN. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of George Weston in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$165.00 price objective for the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cfra set a C$135.00 price objective on shares of George Weston in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, George Weston currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$141.71.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$135.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$125.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.52.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 4,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.75, for a total value of C$623,853.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,230,750.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

