GigCapital4 (NYSEMKT:GIG) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of GigCapital4 (NYSEMKT:GIG) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

GigCapital4 stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82. GigCapital4 has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $3.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 during the 2nd quarter worth about $492,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,709,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,970,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,589,000.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

