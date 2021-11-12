Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on the natural resources company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 422.86 ($5.52).

Glencore stock opened at GBX 365.65 ($4.78) on Thursday. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 185.36 ($2.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 420.03 ($5.49). The firm has a market cap of £48.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 351.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 551.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

