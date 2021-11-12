Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 546.70%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,062,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $837,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 715,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after buying an additional 24,897 shares during the period. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 277,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

