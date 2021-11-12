Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.62

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.62 and last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 654671 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GNL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 target price on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -571.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 50,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 65,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Net Lease Company Profile (NYSE:GNL)

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

