Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,852,120 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 68,558 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Global Partners worth $151,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Global Partners by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 1st quarter worth $2,046,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 39,724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,969 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Global Partners stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average of $23.58. Global Partners LP has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.22. Global Partners had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 0.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Global Partners’s payout ratio is presently 242.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Global Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

