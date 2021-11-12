Global Payments’ (GPN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $151.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $202.24.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $128.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.42. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $127.91 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The stock has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

